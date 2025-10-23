Footage sent to the Rotorua Daily Post showed the Whakarewarewa Rugby Community Sports club burning early Tuesday morning. Video / Supplied

Already a subscriber? Sign in here

Access to Herald Premium articles require a Premium subscription. Subscribe now to listen.

Fire investigators are looking at an electrical cause behind the blaze that destroyed Rotorua’s Whakarewarewa Rugby Community Sports Club.

A Fire and Emergency New Zealand spokeswoman has confirmed the fire is not considered suspicious, and an electrical cause is being investigated.

Whakarewarewa Rugby Community Sports Club lost its clubrooms in the fire that destroyed photos, trophies and precious club memorabilia early Tuesday.

The first 111 call was at 2.35am.

The building is still standing, but its roof and the inside were destroyed. It will need a complete rebuild.