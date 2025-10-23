Advertisement
Home / Rotorua Daily Post

Whakarewarewa club fire: Investigators reveal possible cause

Kelly Makiha
Multimedia Journalist·Rotorua Daily Post·
2 mins to read

Footage sent to the Rotorua Daily Post showed the Whakarewarewa Rugby Community Sports club burning early Tuesday morning. Video / Supplied

Fire investigators are looking at an electrical cause behind the blaze that destroyed Rotorua’s Whakarewarewa Rugby Community Sports Club.

A Fire and Emergency New Zealand spokeswoman has confirmed the fire is not considered suspicious, and an electrical cause is being investigated.

Whakarewarewa Rugby Community Sports Club lost its clubrooms

