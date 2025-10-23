Club president Marty Hatu said he had been told investigators were looking at an electrical cause.
“We’ve had no work done on the club recently, so it’s quite possible it’s an age thing [with the electrical system].”
Hatu said the club had full insurance, but it had responded to an outpouring of support from locals and others affiliated with the club.
In a post on its Facebook page, the club’s committee said many people had asked how they could donate.
They had not yet set up a crowdfunding page, but in the meantime had a bank account to help the club through the initial process, replicating taonga and paying for essential costs.
“Let’s work together and help carry us through and bring our club back stronger than ever. The Red Kingdom will be back,” the Facebook post said.
The bank account is Whaka JAB Rugby, 03-0415-0057690-001.
