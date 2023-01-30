Last week’s weather in Taupō proved to be a week of complete contrasts.
A near-record run of 14 consecutive January days with no rain ended on Thursday, January 26 and was followed by a complete drenching.
While the rain that fell was certainly not of the same magnitude as the amounts that fell in Auckland and elsewhere, it was nonetheless most significant.
81 millimetres of rainfall was recorded on January 27, and that was followed the next morning by a reading of 87mm, a total of 168mm over two days.
Records show that January 2011 was our wettest January month, and a 24-hour rainfall of 157mm on January 23 that year remains Taupō’s wettest January day.
Our monthly rainfall is currently almost three times the January average, with three days remaining at the time of this report.
Besides producing a near-record wet weekend, last week’s weather remained cooler than usual for summer, although the evening temperatures remained mild and humid.
The daytime maximum temperatures were, in fact, more than 4C below the January average, while the evening temperatures were almost 1C higher than the average for January.
Weekly summary
Date, Max, Min, Mean, Frost, Rain Pressure
22, 22.0, 15.3, 18.7, 1017
23, 23.5, 10.4, 16.9, 1020
24, 20.0, 11.9, 15.9, 1021
25, 22.6, 12.9, 17.7, 1025
26, 22.2, 13.2, 17.7, 1026
27, 18.0, 13.5, 15.8, 81.0, 1020
28, 20.3, 14.9, 17.6, 87.0, 1013
Total for month: 231.5
January averages
25.4, 12.8, 18.8, 86.5