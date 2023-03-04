Weekend winners: Whakatāne Lotto player scores $1m

Winning Lotto First Division and Second Division tickets were sold in Northland for Saturday's draw.

There were a few winners in Lotto’s live weekend draw.

One lucky Lotto player from Whakatāne has scored $1 million. Players from Tokoroa and Tauranga also came away from Saturday’s live draw thousands richer.

The winning $1m ticket was sold on MyLotto to a player from Whakatāne.

Meanwhile, three lucky Strike players from Tokoroa, Wellington, and Christchurch will also be celebrating after winning $66,667 with Strike Four.

The winning Strike tickets were sold at Flickers in Tokoroa, Gorgeous Goose Cakes & Lotto in Wellington, and Countdown Moorhouse in Christchurch.

Five more Lotto winners came away from the Second Division draw $51,419 richer.

The winning Second Division tickets were sold at stores in Tauranga, Hamilton, Petone and Auckland.

Powerball was not struck over the weekend and has rolled over to Wednesday night, where the jackpot will be $8m.

Anyone who bought their ticket from any of the above stores should check their ticket as soon as possible in-store, on MyLotto, or through the MyLotto App.