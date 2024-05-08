The country is in the middle of a 'winter-like surge' as polar air plunges temperatures. Video / NZ Herald / MetService

Temperatures plummeted in the region overnight, with the country in the middle of a “winter-like surge”.

The Desert Rd hit a low of -4.4C and Taupō -0.8 while Galetea in the Bay of Plenty recorded -0.7C.

Rotorua dropped to 3C, Whakatāne 2.8C, Kawerau 1.4C and Tauranga 6.8C with MetService crediting the cooler temperatures to a string of cold fronts sweeping the country with brisk, southerly winds.

Meteorologist Thapi Makgabutlane said after a frosty start to the day today, things remained sunny but chilly, especially for inland places.

“That continues into tomorrow where the day starts off crisp and cold, though not as cold as today, and plenty of sunshine throughout the day.”

The National Institute of Water and Atmospheric Research (Niwa) said the country was in the middle of a “winter-like surge” with snow expected in the central North Island yesterday evening as polar air plunged temperatures to below zero.

Frosts were also likely tomorrow morning.

Makgabutlane said this May was a stark contrast with last year.

“Many may recall the tropical-feeling temperatures of May 2023, where places such as Auckland and Hamilton experienced record-breaking warm nights.

“However, this year, expect an overnight drop to mid-single digits in Auckland City and early morning temperatures hovering near freezing in Hamilton.”

The fine weather is set to continue for Bay of Plenty and Taupō into the weekend and next week.

- Additional reporting by Raphael Franks



