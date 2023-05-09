Rotorua has borne the brunt of intense rainfall causing flooding, slips, road closures and dozens of emergency callouts overnight.

Weather warnings were due to be lifted for the region early Wednesday but more rain was forecast for today.

Multiple reports of flooding and slips closed roads in the district last night with most reopening by 10pm.

State Highway 36, between Jackson and Central Rds and near Roy Rd at Hamurana was still closed as is Edmund Rd between Nairn Rd and Homedale Rd due to flooding.

The heavy rain band over Bay of Plenty moves off to the east overnight. However, changeable, showery conditions are forecast for many places on Wednesday and Thursday as colder air starts moving over the country.

SH30 between Tiketere and Rotoma was affected by multiple slips with temporary traffic management in place.

MetService meteorologist Stephen Glassey said about 7pm Tuesday, Rotorua had received 95.8mm of rain since the previous midnight, the heaviest rain between 4pm and 5pm, when 45mm fell.

Bay of Plenty Regional Council said all major rivers were expected to reach warning level one, with some also reaching warning level two. Landowners in affected areas were being notified to move stock from low-lying areas.

The regional council said many of the district’s streams had risen significantly as had the lakes, some by at least 100mm.

