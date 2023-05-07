The Prime Minister addresses some big questions following the King’s coronation, another hike in grocery supplier costs and teachers to walk off the job again in the latest New Zealand Herald headlines. Video / NZ Herald

Fresh weather warnings have been issued for the region still drenched from days of rain.

A heavy rain watch is in place for Bay of Plenty from 4pm Tuesday through to 6am Wednesday while a orange rain warning is in place for Coromandel from noon Tuesday to midnight.

Periods of heavy rain, with squally thunderstorms are possible, MetService said in an update this morning.

The region could expect cloudy periods and showers today.

MetService meteorologist Andrew James said the rain band currently pouring down on Westland will start to move eastwards tomorrow, bringing more rain to areas including Auckland, Coromandel, and the Bay of Plenty.

You can see why our ensemble modelling is predicting a medium (🟠) to high (🔴) chance of thunderstorms tomorrow over a good part of the motu. pic.twitter.com/KUypzY8nHT — NIWA Weather (@NiwaWeather) May 7, 2023

“That front crosses Aotearoa once more [and] moves over the country, going back to the east, bringing another burst of heavy rain to those already sodden northern and western areas,” said James.

“All of those areas that have already had significant rainfall [are] in the line for some more.”

The region is still drenched from persistent rain, which caused flooding and triggered slips, particularly, in the Eastern Bay of Plenty last week.

State Highway 2 through the Waimana Gorge was closed for several days due to mud and debris, reopening on Saturday.

Several slips were reported including one that smashed into a retired couple’s home on the outskirts of Tāneatua.











