Water events have been cancelled and the venue shifted to Tūrangi for this weekend's Waitangi Tūwharetoa ki Pukawa Festival. Photo / Supplied

Water events have been cancelled and the venue shifted to Tūrangi for this weekend's Waitangi Tūwharetoa ki Pukawa Festival. Photo / Supplied

The Waitangi Tūwharetoa ki Pukawa 2023 organising committee is changing the venue for the festival this weekend due to the impact of recent weather.

Pukawa Marae chairperson Dave Potaka said the condition of the moana, whenua and the weather forecast have increased the risk to the public, performers and stallholders, leading to the decision to relocate.

Ngāti Tūrangitukua whānau have instead kindly offered the use of Tūrangitukua Park in Tūrangi to host the event.

“We are very grateful to Ngāti Tūrangitukua for their support and generosity in allowing us to hold this important event on their whenua.”

Due to the change in venue, some activities scheduled for Pukawa Lakefront Reserve location cannot take place. This includes waka ama, rides on the Coastguard and Harbourmaster boats, and swimming.

“However, we still have a great lineup of entertainers, and the kai will be outstanding.”

Despite the change of location, the organising committee is determined to deliver the popular event to the community this Waitangi Weekend.

“Although the venue has changed, we believe we can still bring a memorable event to help celebrate the significance of Te Tiriti o Waitangi, and we look forward to seeing you all there.”

Details

What: Waitangi Tūwharetoa ki Pukawa Festival

When: 11am to 4.30pm, Sunday, 5 February

New venue: Tūrangitukua Park, Hirangi Road, Tūrangi

Please note this is an alcohol, smoke, drug, animal, and gang patch free event.