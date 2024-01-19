Good quality deadbolts, networking with neighbours and an escape strategy are some of the things a security professional recommends for keeping your home safe. Photo / 123RF

These are some of the things you need to get or do to keep your home safe, according to Watchdog Security chief executive Brett Wilson.

After a man was allegedly caught on camera prowling outside a woman’s home and peering into her windows last week the Rotorua Daily Post spoke to Wilson to get his nine top tips for protecting your home and yourself.

What hardware and/or software do you need?

1. Good quality deadbolts and window stays

“Have good quality deadbolts for doors and ranch sliders,” Wilson said.

“And if you want to leave windows open on hot nights make sure they have high-quality window stays fitted so they can’t be opened enough for someone to get in.”

Deadbolts at Mitre10 ranged from about $10 to $200 in price. While window stays could cost between $15 and $75.

2. External CCTV cameras

“If you can afford external CCTV cameras get ones that have effective motion detection software on them so they can alert to your cellphone or monitoring company if they detect anything unauthorised outside your premises. That way you can be aware of the potential for intrusion before it happens.”

At Noel Leeming, a single Wi-Fi camera with motion detection features could cost $114.99. Security systems with more than one camera ranged from $599.99 to $1599 in cost.

Watchdog Security chief executive Brett Wilson. Photo / Andrew Warner

3. Panic button and app

Wilson said for elderly or vulnerable living on their own a panic button that they wear around their neck that is monitored is an option.

“We also have a panic app that works on a cellphone that can initiate an instant response,” Wilson said.

“The advantage of the app is it can be carried anywhere you go, e.g. women running on their own in isolated areas, and the app sends our monitoring station their GPS location if they press their panic button.”

Watchdog Security’s Pocket Watchdog smartphone app includes a panic alert and GPS tracking and is valued at about $12 per month. More information is available on the Watchdog Security website.

4. Safe room

“Do you have an internal room with a solid door that you can lock yourself into until help arrives or can you make one with good strong locks?”

In case of emergencies, plan ahead.

5. Ask yourself the question, ‘What if?’

“What if I had a prowler or an intruder in my house, or a fire? What is my plan? How do I keep myself and others safe?”

These were some questions Wilson said would be good to ask yourself.

“If you have thought about it and developed a strategy that you’ve worked through in your head you will be far less likely to panic and be freaked out if an incident occurs,” Wilson said.

You can create a fire escape plan online through Fire and Emergency New Zealand’s Escape My House website. Photo / 123RF

6. Have an escape strategy.

“If someone is breaking in through the front door can you exit through the back to a neighbour’s premises who can provide assistance?” Wilson said.

“Same applies to if you have a fire in your house, a pre-planned exit strategy, that you have practised significantly increases your chances of success and safety.”

You can create a fire escape plan online through Fire and Emergency New Zealand’s Escape My House website.

Know who to go to for help.

7. Your first call should be 111.

“For prowlers or intruders your first call should be to 111 for the police,” Wilson said.

“However on occasions police resources can be limited and the response may not be what people expect so add other layers to your safety plan.”

8. Know your people

“Do you have relatives or capable neighbours who can respond to assist? If you can afford it then you could add a security company to the response plan.”

9. Network

“Develop a relationship with your neighbours and be each others’ eyes and ears. Always report suspicious activity to the Police even if there has been no obvious offence committed. Listen to your gut instincts.”

Maryana Garcia is a regional reporter writing for the Rotorua Daily Post and the Bay of Plenty Times. She covers local issues, health and crime.