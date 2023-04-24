Weather has been mild and mainly fine for Taupō, with some spectacular sunsets thrown in too so far this autumn. Photo / Merv Richdale

April weather in Taupō continued to be very mild, cloudy, and damp last week.

Temperatures were yet again well above the average for the second month of autumn, making conditions quite pleasant, despite the patches of mainly light rain and drizzle.

With just on one week of the month remaining, indications are that for the second successive month a below-average monthly rainfall total is likely to be recorded.

By perusing the data chart, it is clearly evident that the maximum temperature for each day was above the average for April and that just two night-time minimum temperatures fell below the average mark.

With this weekly report being filed last Sunday, the weather for the week ahead indicated that temperatures would start to become marginally cooler as the winter approaches, with May being the last official autumn month.

Last week’s daytime temperatures ranged from 20.6 degrees Celsius down to 18.5 and the night-time range was from 13.5 degrees down to 5.2 degrees - more than three degrees above the daily average. Next week will feature the complete summary for April.

Date Max Min Mean Frost Rain Pressure

16 19.5 6.2 12.8 1030

17 18.5 5.2 11.9 0.5 1030

18 18.9 10.1 14.5 3.0 1028

19 21.3 12.8 17.1 1.5 1023

20 20.4 13.5 16.9 0.5 1025

21 18.8 12.0 15.4 3.5 1024

22 20.6 13.0 11.9 10.0 1020

Total for month 0 63.0

April Averages:

17.4 6.9 12.1 101.4