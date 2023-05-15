A dama wallaby like this one has been seen in Kinloch.

Locals are asked to be on the lookout for wallabies after one was spotted in a Kinloch garden.

The introduced mammals are not yet thought to have established themselves around Lake Taupō, and the Ministry for Primary Industries is trying to keep it that way.

Dama wallabies are the main species found in the North Island, having been introduced from Australia in the late 1800s for hunting and fur production purposes.

Although they are only half a metre tall and vegetarian, John Walsh, Biosecurity New Zealand’s director of readiness and response, said their impact should not be underestimated.

“Wallabies are a significant pest and threat to our environment and native species habitat.”

He said, given the distance between this sighting and current known populations, MPI could not rule out that a human was responsible, warning of the high potential cost to anyone caught in the act.

“It is illegal to have, hold, move or transport wallabies in New Zealand without a specific permit.

“As an individual, you can be fined up to $100,000 and/or sent to prison for up to five years.”

Sarah Tunnicliffe, Department of Conservation senior biodiversity ranger for the area, said the organisation will also be monitoring the situation.

“We are aware of the recent sighting. The regional council already has hunters in the area and will let us know if the hunters are successful.

“We have asked to be informed of any future sightings.”

There have been five reported wallaby sightings in the Taupō-Tūrangi area in the last few years. Two of these were confirmed, with one caught and the other unaccounted for.

Anyone who sees a wallaby, or signs such as paw prints or poo, is urged to report the sighting on www.reportwallabies.nz.