Walker likely to miss BMX nationals with injury

Sarah Walker

A niggling injury has potentially thwarted the return of Olympic silver medallist Sarah Walker at the BMX National Championships in Christchurch starting Friday.

Walker (Kawerau) had hoped to make a full return to racing after recovery from serious injuries from last September racing in USA.

However, she injured her knee when she came off her bike riding in Rotorua last weekend, and an MRI in Christchurch today has revealed some damage.

"Sarah will make a decision in the morning if she can race or not," said Cycling New Zealand BMX head coach Ryan Hollows. "She is really disappointed as this weekend was important in her planned return to the sport.

"In the short term it is disappointing. It might result in a week or two off her bike but the longer term plan for a return to international racing in June will not be affected."

She is among approximately 1000 race entries from riders aged from four years to over 70 years in the championships at the Christchurch City club from Friday until Sunday.

Walker will be joined by fellow Cycling New Zealand High Performance riders Daniel Franks, Kurt Pickard, Matt Cameron and Hannah Sarten in Christchurch.

The elite national titles will be decided on Friday along with the Cruiser Class and the Mighty 11s Test team trial, the nationals for 11 years and under and the Superclass Elite racing on Saturday with New Zealand titles for 12 years and over and championship selection races on Sunday.