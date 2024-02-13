Fire crews are at the scene. Photo / NZME

A bush fire south of Rotorua has forced the evacuation of a tourist attraction.

Waiotapu Thermal Wonderland general manager Nathan Maynard said the fire was on a neighbouring property but was close enough to force the attraction to evacuate.

He said everyone at the site was safe and emergency services had arrived.

Fire and Emergency NZ shift manager Mark Richards said the bush fire was around 300sq/m.

“Six pumps and three tankers are at the scene. We received the first call at noon and further calls to say it was getting bigger.

“The fire is now contained and staff are cleaning up and making sure the scene is safe.”

Richards said a helicopter was called but stood down.

A police spokesman said officers were providing traffic management at the scene.







