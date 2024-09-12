Advertisement
Waikato crash: Police seek footage of fatal State Highway 5 crash at Tapapa

Police want to speak to witnesses of a fatal crash on State Highway 5 between Tīrau and Rotorua.

The highway was closed yesterday after the three-vehicle crash about 3.25pm, just east of the intersection of Webster Rd.

One person died at the scene and three people were seriously injured.

Taupo area manager road policing Senior Sergeant Fane Troy said they want to speak with witnesses of the crash, or vehicle movements before the crash.

“To establish how this tragic crash occurred police are seeking the public’s help and want to hear from witnesses or anyone with CCTV or dashcam footage that may have captured the crash, or the events prior to the crash.

“Police are looking for footage of an orange Toyota Yaris, that was travelling in the Tirau area between 3pm and 3:30pm yesterday.

“Inquiries into the crash are ongoing, and at this stage police are not in a position to release the name of the person who sadly died,” Troy said.

“Police would like to thank motorists for their co-operation and patience during the SH5 road closure as it is important for us to conduct scene examinations and gather all the information we can.”

It comes as local roads are closed for maintenance and the affected highway is part of the detour.

NZTA Waka Kotahi said works would close State Highway 1 between Putaruru and Tīrau in both directions from 7am on Monday this week for four weeks, subject to weather conditions.

The agency said traffic would be detoured via SH28 (Whites Rd) and SH5 (Tapapa) during this period, adding about five minutes to journey times.

A three-vehicle crash has closed State Highway 5 between Tīrau and Rotorua. Image / Google
