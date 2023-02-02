Rider Ethan Donohoe in action at Crankworx Rotorua. Photo / Clint Trahan

Crankworx Rotorua is once again putting the call out for volunteers to get among the action and be a vital part of making the festival a success.

The world of elite mountain biking will gather in Rotorua from March 18 to 26 to take part in the first stop of the 2023 Crankworx World Tour.

The event will feature a lineup of international athletes, as well as some of the best local and national mountain bike riders from New Zealand.

This year’s stacked schedule will include RockShox Taniwha Downhill, Official New Zealand Whip Off Championships, Dual Slalom Rotorua, Crankworx Rotorua Air DH, Crankworx Rotorua Pump Track Challenge presented by Torpedo7, Speed & Style Rotorua and Maxxis Slopestyle in Memory of McGazza, along with Kidsworx and an expo.

Crankworx Rotorua event director Ariki Tibble says there is a wide range of roles people can volunteer in.

Some examples include course marshals, access team members, accreditation, on-site branding, media wranglers, and production assistants.

“There really is something for everyone.”

He says 250 to 350 volunteers are needed for each Crankworx Rotorua to run smoothly — “I think any event of this scale around the world relies on a strong volunteer workforce”.

Ariki says volunteers are vitally important for the event, but it is also a chance for people who might not have any involvement in mountain biking to get on board, as well as to make new connections and friendships with a group of people they have never met before.

“It is a way to help ensure we put Rotorua’s best foot forward, and is about more than just the work. The connections made and sense of community is where the true value lies.

“I think after what everyone has gone through the last couple years, it is increasingly important to provide our community with reasons to unite and come together under a common purpose.

“There are some pretty exciting opportunities to do that around this event and we have some exciting announcements to come over the next few weeks.

“I think the future is very bright for Crankworx in our city.”

Crankworx Rotorua event director Ariki Tibble on the last day of the 2022 event. Photo / Laura Smith

Ian Mottram has been a volunteer for Crankworx Rotorua in 2021 and last year. Some of his roles included marshalling on courses, doing ticketing and gate entries, and shuttle driving.

He says his son races in the Giant 2W Gravity Enduro Series, and he had enjoyed helping out with that, so decided to inquire about volunteering at Crankworx too.

“I just love being out in the forest and watching the riders, seeing their skills and talent, and seeing them enjoying themselves.”

Ian says volunteering at Crankworx can be a chance to get to meet some of the “cream of the crop” of riders.

“And I’ve found they are really neat people, really approachable, friendly and cruisy.”

He says volunteering at the event is all about working as a team, and that it is a great community to be part of.

“At the end of the day, the events can’t run without the volunteers, they are pretty crucial and the riders know this.

“There is excitement and a whole energy about the festival that’s great to be part of. I would recommend people volunteer — you won’t regret it.”

This year at Crankworx Rotorua for the first time, fans will be able to watch the RockShox Taniwha Downhill race live on Red Bull TV, as it is broadcast from the renowned Whakarewarewa and Tītokorangi Forests.

This event will be free to attend and it is expected to pull a strong international field, the likes of which have not been seen for a few years.

This fast-paced, high-adrenalin race promises to be a thrilling start to the international mountain bike competition season.

Local Sam Blenkinsop experienced the full might of the Downhill track, taking out the Elite Men’s Gold at Crankworx Rotorua 2022 just three months ago.

“We’re pretty lucky here in Rotorua, and everywhere in New Zealand now. Just how the trails are evolving. It’s awesome.”

Crankworx Rotorua will mark the start of the international mountain bike competition season, a role that Rotorua has played for six years before shifting to November during the pandemic-affected years.

“Having Crankworx as the kick-start of the season is always epic,” says Rotorua riding fan favourite Jenna Hastings.

“Seeing all the pros come into my home town and use it as the start to their season is always amazing to watch, and now being able to be a part of that and use it as the start of my season … it’s going to be epic.”

– The full schedule of events can be found on the official Crankworx website, along with festival passes available to buy. Anyone can also sign up to volunteer at www.crankworx.com/rotorua/volunteer. Kidsworx registration for Crankworx Rotorua 2023 opens on February 8 at 10am.