Pregnancy Help Taupō volunteers Jill Perea (left), Tayla Henry, Jeanette Kirikau and branch coordinator Ellie Godwin. Photo / David Beck

Groups and organisations throughout the Taupō District are crying out for more volunteers.

Volunteer Great Lake Taupō has been established to help link those who want to volunteer with those who need them.

An example of this already paying dividends is at Pregnancy Help Taupō where Tayla Henry started volunteering after being guided there by Volunteer Great Lake Taupō.

"I used to work with [Volunteer Great Lake Taupō founder Joan McBeath] years ago and I caught up with her not long ago. She said there was a method to her madness and asked if I wanted to come and meet Ellie and the team here at Pregnancy Help.

"I'm a mum myself and I'm not working at the moment so it's been really good. It's nice to get out of the house and also really rewarding being able to help out others. It's cool how many people use the service.

"I think what Joan is doing is such a great idea, I've always liked the idea of volunteering somewhere but would've had no idea where to start, or where to go. I think it's awesome, I definitely recommend other people use it. There are so many volunteering opportunities and Joan can push you in the right direction."

Pregnancy Help Taupō branch coordinator Ellie Godwin says volunteers like Tayla are "so important".

"They run this whole drop-in centre and without them we just wouldn't have the manpower. We are a charity so our funds are limited, we can't just hire people, it has to be volunteers.

"They keep this whole thing organised, the donations we get and putting packs together. We've got about six or seven regular volunteers and a lot who drop in and do an hour here or there. It all helps."

She says Volunteer Great Lake Taupō is a great initiative.

"It's great that they are able to link people who want to volunteer with the organisation that best suits them. Joan got in touch and said she had Tayla who would be a perfect fit for us, and she certainly has been."

Pregnancy Help is a not-for-profit, free service which helps mums and dads navigate the sometimes overwhelming world of being a new parent.

"We're providing a free service for our community," Ellie says.

"We give out free baby equipment like bassinets and baths, nappies, clothing for kids aged 0 to 5. Anyone with a child within that age range can use our services.

"It can be a really overwhelming time for new parents, who usually have a lot of questions, so our volunteers often give them guidance as well, because most of us are parents ourselves."

The team at Pregnancy Help puts together packages for new parents with everything their little ones might need. Ellie says they are always warmly received by the recipients.

"We work with other organisations as well. Plunket or nurses at the hospital will contact us if they come across a parent who doesn't have suitable things for baby at that moment."

Anyone interested in using the service provided at Pregnancy Help Taupō or volunteering is encouraged to message the team there on their Facebook page, or dropping in at 67 Te Heuheu St, Taupō.