The Skyline Rotorua gondola, pictured in 2017, came to a sudden stop last night. Photo / Mike Scott

The Skyline Rotorua gondola, pictured in 2017, came to a sudden stop last night. Photo / Mike Scott

Visitors at Skyline Rotorua were stuck in gondola cabins for up to an hour last night after a “rare” and “unexpected” stoppage.

Skyline Rotorua general manager Andrew Jensen told the Rotorua Daily Post engineers resolved the stoppage within an hour and manuhiri (visitors) were able to travel back to the car park as normal.

“An unexpected stoppage to this extent is rare, however, [the] backup auxiliary drive kicked into gear to clear visitors from the gondola line.

“While this process does take time, it is extremely effective.”

Jensen apologised to guests and thanked them for their patience and understanding.

He said everything was back to normal and the team was getting ready to host thousands more manuhiri today.

A Fire and Emergency spokeswoman said a fire crew attended but no action was required.

Skyline Rotorua on Mount Ngongotahā off Fairy Springs Rd is an iconic attraction in the tourism town. Construction started on the gondola in 1984, along with a restaurant.

Skyline Skyrides Rotorua officially opened the next year, becoming Skyline Rotorua in 2010.

Its world-first luge track opened in 1986. New tracks have been added over the years, including in 2022 after a $6 million upgrade.

According to the Skyline website, the complex also includes the Stratosfare Restaurant and Bar and Market Kitchen Cafe at the top, mountain bike trails, ziplines and a sky swing.

In 2003, the Rotorua Daily Post reported about 90 people had to scramble down ladders or be winched to the ground as the gondola was evacuated after a “loud bang” brought 30 cabins to a violent halt – a first in the attraction’s history.

Megan Wilson is a health and general news reporter for the Bay of Plenty Times and Rotorua Daily Post. She has been a journalist since 2021.