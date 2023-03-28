Taupo Vintage Car Club and hospice volunteer George Holliday (left), hospice day programme manager Fiona McDougall and hospice patient Paul enjoy the vintage cars.

Taupo Vintage Car Club and hospice volunteer George Holliday (left), hospice day programme manager Fiona McDougall and hospice patient Paul enjoy the vintage cars.

Patients at Lake Taupō Hospice were treated to a special outing this week, as part of the popular Tuesday Club at Hospice House.

Owners from Taupō Vintage Car Club brought along their heritage vehicles and took the patients for a spin around town in style.

The cars came in a variety of shapes and sizes, from a 1930s Bentley to a 1980s Toyota.

The Tuesday Club members enjoyed morning tea with the car club, then picked their preferred ride before heading off with their willing chauffeurs.

The annual event has been running for about a decade - with some time off during Covid-19 restrictions - and was arranged this year by George Holliday, who is both a member of the Vintage Car Club and a volunteer for Lake Taupō Hospice.

He said the event was always a joy for all concerned.

“The patients really look forward to it - it’s something a little bit different.”

Holliday is at home behind the wheel in both his club and volunteer life, delivering medical equipment to hospice patients and furniture for the Hospice Shop.

On this occasion, though, it was a memorable day out that he was delivering.

Fiona McDougall, Lake Taupō Hospice’s day programme manager, said the vintage and classic cars’ visit was a highlight for the centre’s Tuesday Club.

The club is a weekly drop-in event for hospice patients, providing a social and relaxed atmosphere. Activities vary week-on-week, but have included arts and crafts, musical acts and bingo.

Each session is followed by a two-course lunch, cooked by some of the hospice’s dedicated team of volunteers.

Vintage cars roll out from Lake Taupo Hospice's Izard House.

The common ground of patients was a terminal diagnosis, but despite this, the mood was always upbeat.

Their shared experience tended to give Tuesday Club members an instant connection and empathy.

“The emphasis is on the social side - lots of fun and laughter.

“The camaraderie and support that they provide each other is there instantly.”

Taupō Vintage Car Club life member Eric Foley said that the club’s visit often brought back happy memories for the older patients.

“It’s a trip down memory lane.

“It always brings pleasure to the clients here.”

The Taupō Vintage Car Club is on the lookout for new members. Ownership of an older car isn’t needed, with vintage and classic car enthusiasts encouraged to join. Contact captain@taupovcc.org or 07 378 8327 for more information.