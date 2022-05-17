Vehicle rolls near Okere Falls

Emergency services were alerted about 6.20am. Photo / NZME

A vehicle has rolled on State Highway 33 near Okere Falls.

A police spokeswoman said they were called to the crash, between Okere Falls Rd and Taheke Rd, about 6.20am.

Fire and ambulance services have also been alerted.

6:45AM - Reports of a crash on #SH33 near Okere Rd in Okere Falls, north of Rotorua. Follow directions of emergency services. Delays are likely. ^LB pic.twitter.com/nri4ax2vvA — Waka Kotahi NZTA Waikato/BoP (@WakaKotahiWaiBP) May 17, 2022

"Two occupants are out of the vehicle and there are no reports of injuries, however St John has still been requested," she said.

The road is down to one lane and traffic management and a tow truck has been requested.

Waka Kotahi NZTA said delays were likely.