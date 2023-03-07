A firefighter walks by a car that rolled in a reserve in Ngongotahā. Photo / Supplied

A firefighter walks by a car that rolled in a reserve in Ngongotahā. Photo / Supplied

A vehicle has rolled into a Rotorua reserve tonight.

Police were alerted to an incident on Ngongotahā Rd, near Taui St, about 7.10pm.

A spokesman said a vehicle was reported to have collided with another and rolled into a park.

Police had since found the person believed to have been driving and were speaking to them to establish what had happened.

No further information was available and inquiries are continuing.

A witness told the Rotorua Daily Post the vehicle travelled down Ngongotahā Rd towards Hamurana after the collision, before it rolled into the reserve.



