Firefighters are working to put out a vehicle fire in Rotorua.

A Fire and Emergency NZ spokesman said they were called to a street in the suburb of Pukehangi around 11.48am.

On arrival they found a vehicle “well involved in fire”, the spokesman said.

One truck was sent and staff were now extinguishing the fire.

A police spokeswoman said police were called to Sapphire Place and there were no reports of injuries.