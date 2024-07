Helen Clark has weighed in on Deputy Prime Minister Winston Peters’ remarks in Parliament today after he used the phrase “retard comment”. Video / Parliament TV

A vehicle has crashed into Rotorua ITM this morning.

A police spokesman said police were called to a business on Clayton Rd after a vehicle had crashed into a building around 5.30am.

The occupants have left the scene and inquiries were ongoing to find them, he said.

Rotorua ITM co-owner Sam Milner said a car hit the side of the building about 5.30am.