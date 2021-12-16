Vax Vegas brings Ria Hall, Anika Moa, Annie Crummer to concert and vaccination event

Vax Vegas has organised a star-studded concert for Rotorua with the goal of getting 1000 people vaccinated. Photo / NZME

Vax Vegas aims to administer 1000 vaccinations at a free concert this weekend.

The rangatahi-led campaign has organised a star-studded concert tomorrow for Rotorua with the goal of getting the Lakes District Health Board one step closer to its 90 per cent vaccination goal.

The lineup for the event includes local singer Krissy Knap and Tauranga-based Ria Hall.

Annie Crummer, Anika Moa, Kings, Hands off, Hannah Fang, Luke Whaanga, Che Fu and The Kratez will also be performing on the day.

The event will be held at Rotorua Energy Events Centre and presented by The Hits radio host Mike Puru.

As of December 15, the Lakes District Health Board was 85 per cent fully-vaccinated. To reach the board's 90 per cent vaccination goal, about 5000 more people needed to get their jab.

Vax Vegas had set a 95 per cent fully vaccinated goal for its campaign.

"Vax Vegas is going big. We've got a stellar day planned," Vax Vegas organiser Jo Keefe said.

"We'll be giving you a whole heap of reasons to throw your hands up in the air."

Concert-goers will also have the chance to win prizes such as iPhones, big-screen TVs and tourism vouchers.

"It doesn't matter if it's your first, second or booster, just throw up the peace signs and share the Vax Vegas kaupapa and it's yours," Keefe said.

Event details:

• What - Vax Vegas Free Concert

• Who - Annie Crummer, Ria Hall, Anika Moa, Kings, Hands off, Hannah Fang, Luke, Whaanga, Che Fu and more.

• Where - Rotorua Energy Events Centre

• When - Saturday, December 18 from 10am to 6pm

• Tickets - Register online at vaxvegas.co.nz