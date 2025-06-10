“She was taken out from under the vehicle and taken to hospital in critical condition.”
The Serious Crash Unit and WorkSafe have been advised.
A Hato Hone St John spokesperson said the woman was taken to Rotorua Hospital.
The incident saw long traffic delays in the area.
Simon Ireland told the Rotorua Daily Post on Tuesday he was stuck in traffic for about 40 minutes at the Waipa turnoff with traffic backed up “roughly 5km south of Rotorua”.
A Fire and Emergency NZ spokesman said two trucks and an operational support vehicle were called to the incident and helped remove the person trapped underneath a vehicle.