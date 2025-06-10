Advertisement
Van slips from tow truck, critically injures Rotorua woman

Rotorua Daily Post
2 mins to read

Traffic was backed up following the incident on State Highway 5 south of Rotorua on Tuesday. Photo / Simon Ireland

A woman has been crushed under a van that came loose from a tow truck near Rotorua.

Emergency services were called to the incident south of the Hemo Rd roundabout around 11.20am on Tuesday.

A police spokeswoman today confirmed the van was being winched on to the back

