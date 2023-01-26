Valentine’s Day Competition: Tell us your love story to win

A table for two at Skyline Rotorua is one of the prizes for our Valentines Day competition. Photo / Supplied

Love will be in the air this Valentine’s Day, and we want celebrate these fuzzy, warm feelings by hearing the best love stories in the Rotorua District.

Whether it be a unique proposal or date, a funny or awkward first encounter that ended in “happily ever after”, or beating all the odds to follow your heart, this is your chance to share your tale of love.

We will pick our favourites and they will feature in the Rotorua Weekender on February 10.

We have some amazing and romantic prizes up for grabs from some awesome sponsors:

- Skyline Rotorua, a table for two on the evening of February 14, gondola return included

- Secret Spot Rotorua, voucher for 1 x hot tub for six adults.

- Additions to the prize list to be confirmed.

A Secret Spot Rotorua voucher is one of the prizes - pictured is Ngahuia Hona-Paku at Secret Spot Rotorua. Photo / Stephen Parker

To get the ball rolling, The Hits Rotorua presenter Paul Hickey shares the story of him and his wife Katie.

“We always laugh when talking about how we met, because it can come across as a little creepy!

“I was hosting a nightly music countdown radio show, and Katie was one of the listeners who would call most nights, so we chatted quite often.

“We ended up meeting through a mutual acquaintance. There was a definite spark and we hit it off.”

He says children came first, then a house, and then they got married at Lake Tarawera on their 10th anniversary of being together as a couple.

If you have a love story worth sharing, here’s how to enter:

- Write your love story in 300 words or less (feel free to include a photo).

- Email it to weekender@dailypost.co.nz or send a letter to Rotorua Weekender, 1143 Hinemoa St.

- Make sure you include a contact number so we can let you know if you have won.

We will get in touch with the winners on February 8 so they can enjoy their prizes around the dates of Valentine’s Day.





