Some have dreams of being Warriors stars, some like wearing the pretty colours and others now just have a better understanding of why their mums and dads yell at the telly at the weekend.

For hundreds of children at Rotorua Primary School, their “Up the Wahs” day was a chance to dress up, get active and learn about their Warriors heroes ahead of their big preliminary final tonight.

If the Warriors defeat the Broncos at Suncorp Stadium in Brisbane tonight, they will head into the Grand Final on October 1 in Sydney having only ever made the final in 2002 and 2011 previously.

Rotorua Primary School relieving teacher Mel Rika said they couldn’t let the opportunity pass by, given the national pride expressed towards the Warriors.

One of the six activities was learning the Warriors’ Tiktok dance and their locker room chant — although Rika said admittedly there wasn’t too much learning going on for the Tiktok dance as most of the children already knew it.

Other activities included learning to roll the ball, speed drills, ball handling skills, learning to get low in a tackle and sharpening reflexes.

For Kaiden Gourlay, 8, it was all great practice for what he hoped would be his league debut next year.

If all went to plan, he would be dotting down the tries in the corner in spectacular fashion like his Warriors hero Dallin Watene-Zelezniak.

Kaiden told the Rotorua Daily Post from the school sportsfield he has been watching the games during the season with his family and he now had a better understanding of why his “Aunty Chug” yells at the television.

Ākira-Maioha Narbey, 8, took time out from the speed drills to yarn about his favourite player — veteran playmaker Shaun Johnson.

Without exhibiting too much confidence, Ākira-Maioha reckoned the Warriors had what it would take to go all the way, based on his expert analysis from the couch watching with his mum or dad throughout the season.

Keen sportsgirl Charlie Taurima has been keen to spread her rugby, touch and miniball-playing wings to league since the NRL Indigenous All Stars visited Rotoroua in February.

At the “Up the Wahs” day, she was pretty chuffed with her homemade supporters’ T-shirt, lovingly made by her dad, Ross, thanks to his last-minute dash for supplies the night before.

“I saw it when I woke up and was like ‘woah’.”

Tonight’s Warriors game kicks off at 9.50pm (NZT).

