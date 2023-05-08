Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Home / Rotorua Daily Post
Updated

Unexplained death Ohinemutu: Police confirm man, 21, found dead near Rotorua Hospital

Rotorua Daily Post
Quick Read
The Prime Minister addresses some big questions following the King’s coronation, another hike in grocery supplier costs and teachers to walk off the job again in the latest New Zealand Herald headlines. Video / NZ Herald

The person who was found dead on Lake Rd in Ohinemutu over the weekend was a 21-year-old male.

In a statement this afternoon, police said a post-mortem examination would take place today to determine the man’s cause of death.

Police said they would still like to speak to anyone with information that could help with inquiries, and in particular any sightings of the young man between 7.30pm Saturday, May 6 and 1am Sunday, May 7.

The man was found dead on Lake Rd near Rotorua Hospital shortly after 1am on Sunday.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Anyone with information could contact police by calling 105 and referencing file number File 230507/9750.



Latest from Rotorua Daily Post