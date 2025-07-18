The underslip on State Highway 2 in the Waimana Gorge has reduced traffic to one lane. Photo / NZ Transport Agency

Underslip reduces SH2 in Bay of Plenty to one lane after heavy rain

An underslip has reduced part of State Highway 2 in Bay of Plenty to one lane.

NZ Transport Agency said the underslip, around 4.3km southeast of Tāneatua in the Waimana Gorge, had deteriorated after wet weather this month.

The slip is around 4.3km southeast of Tāneatua. Photo / NZ Transport Agency

Bay of Plenty system manager Sandra King said the lane closure was required because of pavement cracking. This currently extended about 200mm from the edge line, but was likely to worsen when there’s more wet weather.

“High levels through the Tauranga River following heavy rainfall has caused the underslip,” King said.