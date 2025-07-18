The underslip on State Highway 2 in the Waimana Gorge has reduced traffic to one lane. Photo / NZ Transport Agency
An underslip has reduced part of State Highway 2 in Bay of Plenty to one lane.
NZ Transport Agency said the underslip, around 4.3km southeast of Tāneatua in the Waimana Gorge, had deteriorated after wet weather this month.
Bay of Plenty system manager Sandra King said thelane closure was required because of pavement cracking. This currently extended about 200mm from the edge line, but was likely to worsen when there’s more wet weather.
“High levels through the Tauranga River following heavy rainfall has caused the underslip,” King said.