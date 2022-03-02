Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Rotorua Daily Post

Ukraine Russia war helps fuel rising petrol, diesel prices in Bay of Plenty

7 minutes to read
Yolima Monterrosa and her family have limited their petrol spending to a maximum of $40 per week. Photo / Andrew Warner

Yolima Monterrosa and her family have limited their petrol spending to a maximum of $40 per week. Photo / Andrew Warner

Maryana Garcia
By
Maryana Garcia

Multimedia journalist

The Ukraine war and economic sanctions on Russia are expected to drive up already high petrol prices, creating a "scary" time for motorists.

Petrol stations around the Bay of Plenty were this week advertising 91

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.