Police are at the scene of a crash near Rotorua. Photo / NZME

Police are responding to a two-vehicle crash on State Highway 5 west of Rotorua.

Police said in a statement the crash near Barker Rd in Ngatira was reported around 4pm.

One person was in a serious condition and one person remained in a moderate condition.

The Serious Crash Unit has been advised.

“The road remains closed, and motorists are advised to take an alternate route.”