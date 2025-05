Police said they were called about 5.40am to the crash at the intersection of Baird Rd and State Highway 2 in Eastern Bay of Plenty.

Emergency services are at a two-vehicle crash near Ōpōtiki in the Eastern Bay of Plenty.

Police said they were called about 5.40am to the crash at the intersection of Baird Rd and State Highway 2 in Waiotahe.

State Highway 2 is blocked and diversions are in place, police said in a statement.

“Indications are that one person is seriously injured.”