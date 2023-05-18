Steffany Silva-Delautour, 17, (left) is playing Paulette and Tiana Hunter, 17, is playing Elle in the Rotorua Girls' High School and Rotorua Boys' High School production of Legally Blonde. Photo / Andrew Warner

Rotorua Girls’ and Boys’ High Schools’ upcoming production will be taking the stage by pink storm, sharing a fun, upbeat story of self-discovery.

The schools are delighted to announce that Harvard’s beloved blonde is taking to the stage in their production of Legally Blonde The Musical.

A fabulously fun, award-winning musical based on the adored movie, the show follows the transformation of Elle Woods as she tackles stereotypes and scandal in pursuit of her dreams.

Elle Woods appears to have it all. Her life is turned upside down when her boyfriend Warner dumps her so he can attend Harvard Law. Determined to get him back, Elle ingeniously charms her way into the prestigious law school.

While there, she struggles with peers, professors and her ex. With the support of some new friends though, Elle quickly realises her potential and sets out to prove herself to the world.

Forty students in the cast and about 20 staff behind the scenes have been working hard to prepare and bring this musical to life.

Tiana Hunter, 17, will be taking to the stage as Elle Woods.

She says she auditioned for Legally Blonde because she really loves doing musicals, and auditioned for Elle because it felt like a challenge for her, playing a character which was not her normal typecast.

“I’ve really liked being this character because it’s taught me to stand true to who you are, don’t change for anyone and to love yourself.”

Tiana says rehearsals have been going really well, and that they’re at a good point where they just need to keep fine-tuning.

She thinks this will be a great show for the community to come along to because there are a lot of rangatahi and people from different cultural backgrounds in the cast, and because it shares the message of being who you are, putting yourself out there and doing something different.

“I think people will love the show and find it hilarious. I’m grateful to be part of the show and to have this opportunity.”

Steffany Silva-Delautour, 17, is playing Elle’s friend Paulette.

She says this is her fourth musical with Rotorua Girls’ High/Boys’ High, and she was especially keen to take part when she found out it was Legally Blonde.

Steffany says before auditioning for a musical she always watches it to see what character she is drawn to.

Paulette is a funny, loving and weird character with the weirdest scene, which Steffany loved. She also liked Paulette’s adventurous style and says her songs are brilliant.

She says they started rehearsals at the end of February, and that it’s really cool when it all comes together in ensemble and group numbers.

“It’s quite different to the movie, I like the musical better, and I feel the songs complement the style really well, and that the audience will love the jokes, songs, dancing and direction.”

There will also be two furry, cute cast members making their debut on stage - Pippa as Bruiser and Mr Pugglesworth as Rufus.

Steffany says it has been really fun working with the dogs and that they are so cute on stage.

Director Bridget Donovan says the last few years have been tough ones for theatre in general, and they are grateful to be able to show off the kids and their beautiful talent to audiences.

“We chose a really bright, fun, upbeat musical, as we felt it has been so hard the last couple of years, and we wanted it to be a celebration of joy, talent and positivity.”

The Details

- What: Legally Blonde The Musical presented by Rotorua Girls’ and Rotorua Boys’ High Schools

- When: Friday, May 26 - Saturday, June 3

- Where: Rotorua Girls’ High School Performing Arts Centre

- Tickets: Available at www.rghs.school.nz