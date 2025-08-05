The Hogget Stuck in Spelt toastie was a blend of braised lamb, minted caramelised onions, creamy camembert, McClure’s Sweet & Spicy Pickles, jalapenos, peppery arugula, and salted pecans, all melted together between slices of hearty spelt sourdough.
Jalota said the goal was simple: “Make a toastie that makes people say ‘wow’.”
He was especially proud of the toastie’s “cool name”, which he came up with himself. Hogget is a sheep just out of lamb stage and the spelt sourdough was made at his bakery, Pantry d’Or Boutique Bakery.
Last year’s supreme Toastie Takeover winner was Rotorua’s Okere Falls Store, with its Figgy in the Middle toastie featuring Swiss cheese, pickle cheesecake mix, walnuts, figs, streaky bacon, rocket, chilli honey, blue cheese and pickles.
Jalota said the Okere Falls toastie was made using their Pantry d’Or sourdough.
So he figured, “I can stick some lamb in the middle of the spelt [too]”.
The toastie earned a spot at the top of Lime Cafe’s specials board, quickly becoming a best-seller and customer favourite.
Jalota said every toastie was made with “pure love”.
Capers Cafe & Store marketing manager Philly Angus said in her opinion, Rotorua was the “toastie capital of New Zealand”.
Capers’ finalist entry, the Braised Birria Brotha, featured slow-cooked, birria-style brisket, parmesan, mozzarella, red onion, coriander and McClure’s Sweet & Spicy Pickles on toasted panini served with a side of tomato salsa and rich consommé for dipping.
“These Rotorua toasties have certainly met the criteria and gone that extra mile with creativity,” she said.
Tyack said the Rotorua community was always “very supportive” of the toastie competition, with plenty of entries and cafes selling “a hell of a lot of toasties”.
The 2025 supreme winner will be announced on August 20, with the winner earning the title of New Zealand’s best toastie-maker for the next 12 months.
Each of the finalists’ toasties would remain on menus until then.
The judging panel also highly recommended several other local entries, including those served at:
Okere Falls Store & Craft Beer Garden, Okere Falls
Mr. Wolf, Rotorua
Sudima Hotel, Rotorua
Shadehouse Cafe, Rotorua
Annabel Reid is a multimedia journalist for the Bay of Plenty Times and Rotorua Daily Post, based in Rotorua. Originally from Hawke’s Bay, she has a Bachelor of Communications from the University of Canterbury.