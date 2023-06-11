Police have confirmed stolen vehicles were used to gain entry to businesses on Malfroy Rd and Otanga Rd. Photo / Bevan Conley

Stolen vehicles, smashed glass, burgled businesses and a car “engulfed in flames” - these were scenes from Saturday morning after two Rotorua shops were ram-raided in less than an hour.

Police have confirmed stolen vehicles were used to gain entry to both the Challenge petrol station on Malfroy Rd and Springfield Superette and Lotto on Otanga Rd early on Saturday morning.

A police spokeswoman told the Rotorua Daily Post police were first notified about the burglary on Otanga Rd at 5.40am.

“The two offenders did not take anything from the store and fled the scene in another stolen vehicle.”

According to the spokeswoman, less than 30 minutes later, at 6.05am, police received a call that the Challenge service station on Malfroy Rd had also been hit.

“A stolen vehicle was used to gain entry,” the spokeswoman said.

“Two offenders took items from the store, including cigarettes, before fleeing the scene in the vehicle.”

The spokeswoman said the vehicle used to ram the store and escape the scene of the crime was found a short time later engulfed in flames on Ford Rd.

The spokeswoman said enquiries into both incidents were ongoing and that at this stage police were unable to confirm if the two incidents were linked.

