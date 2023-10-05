Police have arrested two people for allegedly facilitating underage prostitution in Rotorua. Photo/NZME

Police have arrested two people for allegedly facilitating underage prostitution in Rotorua.

A man, 49, and a woman, 31, appeared in the Rotorua District Court today on charges including assisting a person under 18 years of age to provide commercial sex services, unlawful sexual connection with a young person, possession of cannabis for supply and possession of methamphetamine for supply.

They have been remanded in custody to appear again on October 27.

Police allege the pair ran an illegal commercial sex service involving underage girls and supplied them with cannabis and methamphetamine.

“Methamphetamine continues to have a dramatic impact on communities right across the country,” Detective Senior Sergeant John Wilson said in a media statement.

“Police will continue to take every opportunity to hold those selling these harmful substances for gain and holding them to account.”

Police urged anyone who believed they were a victim of similar incidents and had not yet spoken with police to get in contact by calling 105 or online at https://www.police.govt.nz/use-105 “Update Report”, referencing file number 230613/4890.