Jenny the kea will be rehomed at Hamilton Zoo later this year. Photo / Stephen Parker

Two of the Rainbow Springs birds at risk of euthanasia have found a home. However, medical euthanasia remains “the only humane choice” for the remaining kākā who is set to be euthanised in the coming weeks.

In January the Rotorua Daily Post reported Ngāi Tahu Tourism had successfully rehomed 150 individual wildlife following the closure of Rainbow Springs Nature Park but struggled to find suitable homes for three manu: a kea named Jenny, a kākā and a weka.

Following the article, Ngāi Tahu Tourism received 11 offers to rehome the three remaining manu.

The kea and weka will be rehomed at Hamilton Zoo, the Rotorua Daily Post can now reveal.

Ngāi Tahu Holdings general manager corporate services Jo Allison said she was very grateful to Hamilton Zoo, the Rotorua Daily Post and all the other people and organisations who “stepped up” in some way to help the birds find new homes.

“We worked alongside the Zoo and Aquarium Association and the Department of Conservation to determine if any of the offers met the necessary criteria to safely rehome these birds.”

Allison said the standards required for rehoming were “exacting” due to the birds’ native species status and their complex individual histories and natures.

“We greatly appreciated the offers put forward by individuals and facilities but unfortunately all 11 offers were rejected on the grounds they did not meet the required expertise or hold the necessary [association] consents to positively contribute to the welfare of the manu,” Allison said.

“We continued to work with the [association] in order to do our utmost for these manu and reached out again to specific zoos.”

Allison said she was grateful to Hamilton Zoo’s staff for providing a safe home for the taonga species.

Kea Conservation Trust chairwoman Tamsin Orr-Walker said the news Jenny and the weka would be rehomed at Hamilton Zoo was “wonderful”.

“We couldn’t be happier,” Orr-Walker said.

“I couldn’t applaud Hamilton Zoo more. This is a huge commitment for them. It’s going to take a lot of extra care.”

Orr-Walker said Jenny in particular had several particular requirements for rehoming.

“She can’t be integrated with other kea as she’s killed two males in the past that I know of. So she will need more of her keeper’s time.”

Orr-Walker said people reading about the fates of the three birds should come away “feeling good about the outcome”.

But Allison said medical euthanasia remained “the only humane choice” for Rainbow Springs’ remaining kākā.

“Regrettably, we have exhausted all potential rehoming options for our kākā whose overall mobility and arthritis continues to affect her overall health.

“We have determined that long term, her quality of life, as outlined by the five domains of animal welfare is compromised.”

Allison said the kākā would be euthanised in the coming weeks in conjunction with medical advice.

New Zealand Parrot Society president Hayden Van Hooff said it was “great news” that the kea and weka had found a new home.

“I’m really happy to hear about that,” Van Hooff said.

“It’s not okay to euthanise a bird when there are viable options out there.”

Van Hooff said he was “massively disappointed” to hear of the kākā’s fate.

“A 30-year-old kākā is still an extremely young kaka. I’ve worked with kākā in their 50s and 60s, one bird I used to look after was in its 70s.”

Hamilton Zoo was approached for comment.