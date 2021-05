Scene of the crash on Old Taupo Rd. Photo / Andrew Warner

A two-car crash in Rotorua has caused disruptions to traffic.

A police spokeswoman said the crash, at the intersection of Old Taupō Rd and Pererika St, was reported at 11.29am.

There were no injuries reported but the north and southbound turning lanes were blocked, she said.

Tow trucks were on the way to clear the scene.