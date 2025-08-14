Dickinson first appeared in the Rotorua District Court on June 20 and was granted interim name suppression, which lapsed today at his first appearance in the High Court.
Through his lawyer, Alexandra McPherson, he entered not guilty pleas to the charges.
Justice Graham Lang remanded him in custody to reappear for a case review hearing on October 17. His trial was set for April 2028.
Police said in June they had charged a man after emergency services were called to Hinerangi St, where a woman was found dead.
