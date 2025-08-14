Advertisement
Tūrangi death: Lance Dickinson pleads not guilty to murder

Kelly Makiha
By
Multimedia Journalist·Rotorua Daily Post·
2 mins to read

Lance Dickinson, a 27-year-old labourer from Taupō, appeared in the High Court at Rotorua. Photo / Kelly Makiha

A man accused of murdering a Tūrangi woman in June can now be named.

Lance Dickinson, a 27-year-old labourer from Taupō, appeared in the High Court at Rotorua this morning charged with murdering Cherie-Lee Rae Bell on June 20.

He is further charged with two breaches of a protection order.

