A man accused of murdering a Tūrangi woman in June can now be named.

Lance Dickinson, a 27-year-old labourer from Taupō, appeared in the High Court at Rotorua this morning charged with murdering Cherie-Lee Rae Bell on June 20.

He is further charged with two breaches of a protection order.

The first was on June 15, when it is alleged he made unauthorised contact with Bell by arriving at her Hinerangi St house in Tūrangi and refusing to leave.

The other breach related to June 20, when it is alleged he engaged in family violence against Bell by physically abusing her.