Police were notified of the crash around 7am. Photo / NZ Herald

Listening to articles is free for open-access content—explore other articles or learn more about text-to-speech.

Access to Herald Premium articles require a Premium subscription. Subscribe now to listen.

Police were notified of the crash around 7am. Photo / NZ Herald

State Highway 1 in Putaruru is partially blocked after a truck crashed into a parked car this morning.

Police were notified of the crash near the intersection of State Highway 1 and Sholson St just after 7am.

“There may be traffic delays and motorists should take alternative routes where possible,” police said.