The trout fishing season opens today and winter monitoring by Fish & Game indicated that the fish in Lake Waikaremoana (pictured) and elsewhere were in excellent condition. Photo / Supplied

While many Rotorua lakes are open year-round, Rotoiti, Tarawera and Okataina close each winter to allow the trout a respite.

The October 1 opening is always a spectacle, with hundreds of boats and anglers creating a festival-like atmosphere on the water.

Families are also a big part of opening day, with Fish & Game reporting many groups making the most of the event during school holidays.

A special family licence is available to encourage participation.

October 1 is also opening day across much of the country, though anglers should check local regulations or contact their Fish & Game office.

In the Bay of Plenty and Te Urewera, rivers and streams continue to recover strongly after Cyclone Gabrielle and now hold healthy trout populations.

While the weather so far this spring has been typically changeable, opening day was looking favourable for many regions, with some wind and occasional rain to contend with.

And there’s more to fishing than just catching fish – a study conducted by Fish & Game showed that time spent fishing had a beneficial effect on people’s mental health.

The research found angling prompted feelings of happiness, helped connection with self, others and nature, and provided a break from stress.

It also created opportunities for different generations of family to come together and learn from each other.

Fish & Game said it was reminding all anglers to check, clean and dry their gear when moving between catchments to prevent the spread of pests.

Fish & Game expected to sell around 140,000 licences this season, with about 10% purchased by international visitors.

Licences are available online at fishandgame.org.nz

