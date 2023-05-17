A leading figure in the New Zealand entertainment industry is on trial in the High Court at Rotorua. Photo / Andrew Warner

More than half of those called for jury service in Rotorua this week did not show up, causing more delays for the High Court trial of a leading figure in the New Zealand entertainment industry.

The trial of the man, who cannot be identified because he has interim name suppression, involves 25 charges relating to rape, sexual assault and drug allegations.

It was to start on Monday, but was adjourned that day and yesterday because of jury issues that cannot be reported for legal reasons.

A new 12-member jury was to be selected today, but only eight members could be found before the present jury pool was depleted.

Justice Layne Harvey addressed the eight jurors, as well as members of the public, in open court this afternoon, saying the delays were “frustrating”.

He said the court had “run out of numbers” because from the 400 potential jurors summoned to appear at court on Monday, less than half turned up.

“A summons to attend jury service is a very serious thing and not to be taken lightly.”

Justice Harvey said not only did it carry a fine of $1000, but it was the civic duty of citizens.

“The court staff have contacted some of the people who were summoned and some of them will return tomorrow. It is our hope we will be able to fill the remaining seats.”

The man’s trial involves nine complainants and 63 Crown witnesses. It is expected to take six weeks.

The charges relate to alleged offences in various locations throughout the North Island over a period of years. Some of the charges relate to the man allegedly giving drugs such as ecstasy and methamphetamine to women so he could rape and sexually assault them.

Crown solicitor Anna Pollett started her opening address on Monday before the trial was adjourned.

In it, she said the man told some women he was addicted to sex.

Pollett said the man was in a role that involved personal responsibility and integrity. But despite this, she said he considered this gave him the entitlement to act in any way he wished towards those women.

“Whether or not they wanted it, if he did, that was all that mattered.”

Defence lawyer Ron Mansfield KC is appearing for the man.

Jury service - what the law says

Under the Juries Act 1981, failure to attend court without a reasonable excuse carries a fine of up to $1000.

Before imposing a fine, the court must first inform the person of the default and allow the person a chance to explain it.

If the person fails to answer when called, the court can issue a warrant to force the person to attend.

There are also penalties for employers who don’t let their staff attend.

The Act says an employer commits an offence and could be convicted and fined up to $10,000 if they, without employee consent, do not allow a staff member to attend jury service by dismissing them, threatening to dismiss them or otherwise “prejudic[ing] their position”.