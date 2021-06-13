Trailer flips on Tarawera Rd

The scene of the crash on Tarawera Rd this morning. Photo / Andrew Warner

A trailer unit on a truck has flipped on Tarawera Rd.

A police spokesman said police were called to the crash about 7am. No injuries were reported and the road was partially blocked.

No other vehicles were involved, he said.

Photos from the scene show the trailer's load spilt out on to the side of the road.

A St John spokesman said ambulance were initially called to the scene but were then stood down.

Meanwhile a two-crash has been reported on Malfroy Rd.

The crash was reported at 8.20am, a police spokesman said.

No other details were available at this time.