Neil Bush with model railway engine Sir Roy at the Ngongotahā Railway Park. Photo / Andrew Warner

A day of fun and giving back is in store for those who head along to the Ngongotahā Railway Park on Saturday, as Ray White Real Estate holds a fundraising event for the Ngongotahā Volunteer Fire Brigade.

The event will be a combination of a garage sale (8am-midday) run by Ray White and a Ngongotahā Railway Park open day with a sausage sizzle (8am-2pm).

Rotorua Ngongotahā Rail Trust member Don McPherson says it plans to have the park’s steam train running if the weather co-operates, alongside its diesel trains. The rail trust also has a large range of memorabilia on display, including an operating model railway display and a retail hobby shop.

John Paul College’s jazz band will be providing entertainment. All proceeds from the event will go towards the Ngongotahā Volunteer Fire Brigade.

Don says the brigade has helped the trust numerous times and is a community-minded bunch of people.

“We figured this would be a great opportunity to show our support back to them. There are always the costs of updating their gear and other expenses.”

Organisers hope the brigade will give a fire safety talk and answer people’s questions, and have a fire engine on display.

He says it will also be great if the event reminds people to do fire safety checks at home, such as checking that their smoke alarms are working.

Ray White Rotorua co-owner Tim O’Sullivan says the Ngongotahā Volunteer Fire Brigade is a great cause to support, and the company is more than happy to be part of this fundraiser.

He says the Ray White Rotorua team members are looking forward to and are ready for the event, and are hoping for fine weather.

The details

- What: Ray White Real Estate Charity Garage Sale fundraiser for Ngongotahā Volunteer Fire Brigade

- When: Saturday, May 27, 8am-2pm

- Where: Ngongotahā Railway Park, 12 Taui St

- Contact details: admin@rotoruarail.co.nz





This is a Public Interest Journalism funded role through NZ On Air



