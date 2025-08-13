Advertisement
Updated

Toxic shellfish found in Bay of Plenty, warning issued

Rotorua Daily Post
2 mins to read

Kaimoana lovers should avoid shellfish, including tuatua, gathered between Mount Maunganui and Whakatāne until further notice. Photo / NZME

Unsafe levels of a deadly biotoxin have been found in Bay of Plenty shellfish.

New Zealand Food Safety has issued a public health warning advising people not to collect or eat shellfish gathered from the coast between Mount Maunganui and Whakatāne.

Agency deputy director-general Vincent Arbuckle said in a statement

