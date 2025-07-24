“He didn’t have food with him or any extra gear for warmth or shelter.

“Luckily, he realised his error pretty quickly and called us,” Shepherd said.

Police Search and Rescue responded with a helicopter, alongside LandSAR, and the man was successfully walked out.

Despite being extremely cold, he was fortunately not injured, Shepherd said.

“I think he knows he had a close call. If conditions had worsened or he had been unable to make a phone call, he’d have been in real trouble.

Tongariro National Park in winter was a place that demanded respect. Photo / Alan Gibson

“Anyone heading out in the back-country needs to be aware that conditions are harsh through winter and can change on a dime.

“Even experienced trampers can get caught out.”

Shepherd urged anyone planning a trip to be equipped and prepare for the conditions.

“Anyone heading out into the alpine environment should take and know how to use ice axes and crampons, and wear suitable footwear.

“Take adequate supplies, clothing and shelter, and do your planning – know what the forecast holds and if you’re at all in doubt about what conditions might be like, don’t go.”

Department of Conservation operations manager – Tongariro, Libby O’Brien, said Tongariro National Park in winter was a place that demanded respect.

“Temperatures are often freezing, and drop even lower at night and at elevation.

Senior Constable Barry Shepherd.

“If you don’t have alpine experience and the right gear, you need to think long and hard about whether you’re going to be able to survive in these conditions.

“We all love being out there, but ensure you know what you’re doing so you don’t put yourself and others at risk by being ill prepared.”

More information about the Tongariro Alpine Crossing during winter can be found on the Department of Conservation website.