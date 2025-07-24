Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Updated

Tongariro Alpine Crossing rescue highlights winter dangers, say police

Rotorua Daily Post
2 mins to read

Government plans to redesign the New Zealand passport to put English before te reo, and professional wrestling icon Hulk Hogan has died aged 71. Video / NZ Herald

A man’s rescue from the Tongariro Alpine Crossing in freezing conditions is an example of how things can quickly go wrong, a senior police officer says.

Police received a call about 7.30pm on Saturday from a man who got into difficulty on the crossing and knew he wasn’t going

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save