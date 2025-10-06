Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Rotorua Daily Post

Tokoroa teacher Jayleb Che Dean missing from Rotorua’s Waiotapu

Rotorua Daily Post
2 mins to read

Tokoroa teacher Jayleb Che Dean, 36, has been missing from Rotorua since Tuesday, September 30. Photo / Supplied

Tokoroa teacher Jayleb Che Dean, 36, has been missing from Rotorua since Tuesday, September 30. Photo / Supplied

Police and whānau are searching for a missing Tokoroa teacher last seen in Rotorua.

Jayleb-Che Dean, 36, has been missing since last Tuesday and police and his whānau are concerned for his wellbeing.

His sister, Alia Cowley, said his “last known location” was the Hot and Cold swimming area

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save