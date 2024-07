A group of suspects led police on a cross-county pursuit after running over a 69-year-old NZ woman. Video / CBS News

Fire crews have battled a house fire in Tokoroa this morning.

A Fire and Emergency spokesman said two crews and a support vehicle were sent to Billah St just after 5am.

On arrival crews found an abandoned house well involved in fire, he said.

“The bulk of the fire has been extinguished and crews were dampening hot spots. A fire investigator will go to the scene.”