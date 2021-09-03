Tokoroa commercial property burgled, youths arrested

Police were called to a commercial property just after midnight. Photo / File

Police have arrested two youths following a burglary at a commercial property in Tokoroa at 12.30am today.

Six offenders in three stolen cars are alleged to have arrived at the property, using one of the stolen cars to gain entry to the property.

The offenders loaded stolen property into the cars and left the scene.

Police units from Taupō, Rotorua and Tokoroa were able to find the vehicles but only able to stop one of the cars, and apprehended two offenders.

Police also recovered most of the stolen property.

The two arrested offenders will appear in Rotorua Youth Court today.

Inquiries are ongoing to identify and find the remaining offenders.