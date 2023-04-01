Toi Whakatōpū is an exhibition of art from local high school students. Photo / Andrew Warner

An exhibition on show at Te Aka Mauri - Rotorua Library aims to highlight artistic talent in our local high schools and to inspire current art students.

Rotorua Museum, in collaboration with Te Aka Mauri - Rotorua Library, is proud to present Toi Whakatōpū, a Rotorua high schools art showcase.

Dominique Chandler, Rotorua Museum education lead, says this exhibition, on until April 5, is an art showcase by students from Rotorua Lakes High School, Western Heights High School and John Paul College.

Students whose work is on show come from various year levels and use a variety of media to create their works. There are 17 students in the exhibition, along with eight portfolios from previous Year 13 students.

Dominique says this exhibition gives people a chance to see the work talented youth are producing in schools with mediums including painting, photography, digital, sculpture and printmaking.

“The eight portfolios that are on display gained excellence, scholarship or merit... The exhibition highlights the exceptional artistic talent from our local kura and aims to inspire current students while working on their own portfolios.”

She says this has also been an opportunity for students to gain experience in exhibiting their own work.

“They had to select their pieces, make them presentable and then display them for the community to see. It is an exciting process with students and teachers both recognising the value of this experience.

“Their feedback has been extremely positive, and the Rotorua Museum education team and the staff at Rotorua Library, Te Aka Mauri, are very pleased to be able to celebrate the immense talent in our local community.”

The details

- What: Toi Whakatōpū, Rotorua High Schools Art Showcase

- When: Until Wednesday, April 5

- Where: Level 2, Te Aka Mauri - Rotorua Library

This is a Public Interest Journalism funded role through NZ On Air







