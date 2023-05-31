Shahn Beverage of Shahn’s Cakes and Decorations made 40 beautifully iced chocolate cupcakes for a Pink Ribbon breakfast, completely free of charge.

Thumbs up

Cupcake kindness

This lovely lady who I have never met, donated 40 cupcakes to my Pink rRbbon fundraiser last week. Her grandmother had had breast cancer. My mother and grandmother had breast cancer. Twenty-nine women were at my home and four of them were breast cancer survivors. So good to see the support. Thumbs up to Shahn Beverage of Shahn’s Cakes and Decorations who made 40 beautifully iced chocolate cupcakes for my Pink Ribbon breakfast last week and donated them to the cause, refusing to take any money for them, $1700 was raised for breast cancer.

Chocolate boost

Thumbs up to the lady who brought in the chocolate gateaux to the SPCA. As a volunteer who’d spent the morning making sure the cats and kittens were all fed, watered, cuddled and had clean quarters, it was a treat to sit down with a coffee and a piece of delicious cake. Very much appreciated.

Great chemistry

Thumbs up to the staff at Pharmacy 81; friendly, smiling, happy ladies who consistently have the best customer service in Taupō.

Thumbs down

Inhospitable

Thumbs down to the hospitality businesses hiring young staff and leading them on and letting them down. It takes a lot of guts for a young person to get the courage to seek employment and put themselves out there, only to be knocked down. Our youth deserve more respect than this.

The rules

Email your thumbs up/thumbs down to news@taupoturangiherald.co.nz, message Taupō & Tūrangi Herald on Facebook or drop into our office, upstairs at 4 Starlight Arcade, Taupō. Messages may be edited or abridged. Thumbs down that refer to easily identifiable people, businesses or private groups won’t be published.

Letters are also welcome at the Taupō & Tūrangi Herald and should be accompanied by your name and the town you live in for publication. Your address and contact details should be provided but will not be published. The editor reserves the right to withhold, abridge or edit letters to conform with legal requirements, grammar and good taste. The views expressed in letters are the opinion of the writer and not those of the Taupō & Tūrangi Herald.