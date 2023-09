Fairy Springs Rd residents clean up after the crash. Photo / Andrew Warner

Fairy Springs Rd residents clean up after the crash. Photo / Andrew Warner

Three people were injured in a crash in Rotorua last night which also damaged traffic lights and a fence.

Police were called to the two-vehicle crash on Fairy Springs Rd, between Kea St and Kawaha Point Rd, about 10.54pm.

A spokeswoman said three people were taken to hospital.

She confirmed a traffic light and fence had been damaged in the crash.

More to come.